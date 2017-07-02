Pastor Chris Oyakhilome opens new television station in U.S.

World reknowned Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome, along with fellow evangelist Benny Hinn, have partnered together to start a new religious themed television station in the United States. The channel that will be spearheaded by these two righteous men of God will be called Loveworld USA. The new station, which will have a huge presence on cable television throughout the United States, will also be known as Christ Embassy.

According to insiders, this new religious themed channel will carry on the same legacy that Pastor Oyakhilome has shown in his previous endeavors. The Nigerian based pastor is well known for starting the first 24 hour, Christian themed television station in Africa. This same channel was able to become the apex and inspiration for similar television stations that have started in South Africa and throughout the United Kingdom.

Loveworld USA at the moment is exclusively broadcasted over the internet and is based in the state of California. Benny Hinn is also featured on the internet medium and will also have a huge presence on the new television station. Some of the other noted evangelists and pastors that will be featured on the new television station will be people such as Rod Parsley, Kenneth Copeland, and Marilyn Hickey. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will have a show on the station called Atmosphere for Miracles. This Is Your Day by Benny Hinn will also be a featured show on the new station.

The main goal of Christ Embassy is to be able to strengthen one's faith and demonstrate the power of god especially in the turbulent times that one may face. Pastor Oyakhilome and Pastor Hinn plan to do that through Christ Embassy. Oyakhilome has been demonstrating the power of God for the past 30 years and has a huge following throughout Nigeria and the continent of Africa. He is also the author of the most widely distributed daily devotional in the world titled the Rhapsody of Realities. Benny Hinn is also a noted author in his own right. Hinn has published several well known books such as Good Morning, Holy Spirit and Lamb of God. Hinn and his daily program 'This Is Your Day' is watched daily in over 200 countries and is noted as one of the world's most watched daily Christian themed television programs.

Loveworld USA will be distributed through cable media and the Spectrum brand. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his new television station plan to hit the airwaves sometime in July of 2017.