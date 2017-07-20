Why you should buy a handhelf GPS?

Handheld GPS systems are important in many situations where you might find yourself in the unknown place. These systems easily replace compasses and topographic maps and give you much more information to boot. You also get the added convenience of only needing to carry just one item around instead of several. The handhelds offer the same features the automobile navigation units do and even more. So exactly what are these handheld systems good for? Well, let's just take a look and see.

These systems are good for hiking and camping. If you are the adventurous type and like to go camping or hiking through unknown territories then these easy to carry lightweight devices can keep you from losing your way as you discover new trails out in the wilderness. Sometimes it's not easy to find landmarks to mark your way through the wilds and you can get turned around when everything has a similar look and that's when these systems really come in handy. Yes, you may enjoy hiking and camping out in the wilderness, but you do want to get back home eventually.

Golfers will also find these handheld GPS systems useful. As a matter of fact there are units made just for golfers. For the golfer, these systems can help navigate unfamiliar courses and keep you aware of your yards. Some have features that can warn of water hazards and sand traps with hazard alerts. Although these these units come loaded with lots of course maps, you can add courses to them if they're not there. You can even measure the distance of your drive with some of these units.

You mountain bikers will love these handheld devices for testing their skills on new terrains. These units can make you aware of certain dangers before you reach them. They allow the biker to map out a challenging trail that they can follow and push themselves to reach higher limits. If you are a mountain biker trying a new trail these units can keep you from losing your way and show you the mileage you accomplished. It's a good way to challenge yourself to beat your previous miles each time.

This has been just a few ways you can use these devices. There are handheld GPS systems out there that will fit just about any navigational need there is. From fishing and hunting to golfing and geocaching. You just need to choose the best handheld gps that fit you.

When it comes to handheld GPS systems Handheld Garmin GPS units are at the head of the line. Garmin has been making top of the line GPS devices for years and their handhelds meet that same criterion. Click the link to check out some of the handheld Garmin GPS units.