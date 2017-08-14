Considering the right bodybuilding supplements

It takes place almost all the time... when you go to a supplement store or go online you are assaulted with a wide, wide variety of bodybuilding supplements that are more than you know what to do with. Trying to choose the best brands from a catalog is overwhelming enough you know, let alone actually going to the store to choose what you deem best for your bodybuilding efforts, especially if you are new consumer of supplements

While there are those that will unfailingly work, there are still some with diminishing return issues which are why you need to understand and thoroughly learn how to choose the best Anabolic bodybuilding supplements if you are to achieve your fitness goals fast. Not only do you have to find supplements that actually work, you also have to find ones with a suitable cost-to-benefit ratio so that your hard-earned money and precious time won't go to waste.

First of all, the term "peri-workout" refers to the entire pre, intra, and post-workout time frames. In bodybuilding, the importance of when the best times are to take your supplements is always emphasized so as not to miss the anabolic window of opportunity, wherein the nutrient uptake, as well as the metabolic responses, is intensified, making for a maximum workout that guarantees the best results.

However, experts will tell you that the anabolic window is not about taking your supplements at precise times but more on how you can extend the metabolic responses and make them last by sticking to one program and doing it faithfully. Simply put, making sure you do your pre, intra and post-workouts without fail is the best way to ensure that you get the best body you want regardless of when you take your supplements. Changing your routine every so often not only lessens the effects but also delays your achievement of your fitness goals. As with any sports, consistency is the key and it is the same for bodybuilding.

So, to ensure that you always take advantage of the anabolic window of opportunity, you need to consider the supplements to use for your peri-workouts and carefully follow directions as to when to take them, what you should consider using, the possible side-effects and understand how they work in your body.

The first and foremost supplement to consider would be creatine monohydrate. This is known to increase intracellular water levels in the muscles, which in turn promotes protein synthesis. It also boosts ATP production for increased strength and output and it also acts as a neuroprotective agent since brain cells rely heavily on ATP for membrane integrity. Among the possible side effects of creatine monohydrate includes bloating and dehydration. While it is thought to be best taken prior to starting your workouts, any time of the day is acceptable as long as it is done regularly and without fail.

Another recommended supplement would be branched chain amino acids or BCAAs. L-leucine which is one of the amino acids comprising BCAAs, is known to be the key player since it increases muscle protein synthesis and helps muscles recover faster as well as protects it from damage during training. Among the possible side effects it has includes fatigue and loss of motor coordination and as with creatine monohydrate, it can also be taken any time as long as it is done regularly.

Caffeine is another example of a key ingredient you need to look for in your supplements. It not only keeps you alert and focused during training, it also enhances carbohydrate metabolism, supports fat loss by increasing fatty acid oxidation, increases your oxygen uptake and decreases muscular interstitial potassium levels. Known side-effects include dehydration, headache, nausea, heart palpitations and increased blood pressure levels. It is generally best taken at least 30 minutes to an hour before your workouts.

Beta-alanine supplements on the other hand, boosts athletic performance by delaying the sensation of fatigue and is also known to increase carnosine levels. It also increases the muscles' capability to work and promotes vasodilation/pumps. There is only one known side effect and that is paraesthesia, which is also known as the beta-alanine tingles. Since its effects are not fully derived until carnosine levels are fully elevated, it is best taken out of peri-workout.

And last but not the least, there's citrulline malate which increases nitric oxide production, which regulates blood flow and vasodilation. It also enhances the utilization of essential amino acids during exercise and eliminates endotoxins. A side effect is usually a case of stomach discomfort and is ideally taken at least 15-30 minutes before training for maximum effect although it can also be taken after.

The most important thing to remember once you've chosen the best supplements is to cycle them so that your body doesn't grow immune to its benefits. Hopefully, this guide will be able to help you in your selection and best of all, help you achieve your fitness goals