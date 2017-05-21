Pegasus Agriculture Group seeks to accelerate growth with opening of new office in Malaysia

Pegasus

Dubai, UAE, May 17, 2017 - Pegasus Agriculture group, one of the leading owners and operators of hydroponic farming facilities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has opened a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The consortium is looking to leverage its rapid growth plans, by gaining a foothold in one of the world’s most technologically advanced and commercially dynamic cities.

Pegasus Agriculture, with its head office strategically located in Dubai, UAE has highlighted in the past, its plans to further expand its already growing global distribution network. The organization which boasts a combined expertise of over 150 years has experienced substantial growth in the MENA region with the increasing popularity of Hydroponics. Hydroponics is the science of growing plants in water, without the use of soil. The company stated that they are committed to scientifically progressive farming techniques that place an emphasis on clean and ethical farming practices which can help countries to attain food security.

Chairman of the Pegasus Agriculture group, Mahmood Almas was quoted as saying “The decision to expand our presence into the Malaysian market was a logical step in our business growth strategy. After our continued success in the MENA region, we want to introduce Hydroponics to all the different regions of the world. We have always strived to innovate and contribute to the development of food security across the world.”

With an array of agricultural methods of food production to choose from, hydroponic farming is the most sustainable choice for a viable and greener agriculture leading to increased food security around the globe. To find out more, log on to - http://pegasusagriculturegroup.com

For additional information, contact:

Pegasus Agriculture Group Office: 902, Boulevard Plaza Tower 2, Emaar Boulevard Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates T: + 971 4 818 8300 - Email: info@pegasusagriculturegroup.com

Malaysia Office

Pegasus Agriculture Group Level 15, Menara Darussalam, No 12 Jalan Pinang Kuala Lumpur, 50450 T: + 60 32178 6420