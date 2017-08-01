Indian eCommerce: True panning about online customer

Indian eCommerce industry is not same like any other country, For a retailer to be successful in India, it is important to take into account such differences and change the way of offerings to better meet the motivations and preferences of the Indian customer.

01. Indian Customers love to touch and Feel before consideration

This is first and foremost, Indian customers love to touch and feel the goods before making a purchase decision. This is one of the major disadvantages for an eCommerce environment where the touch and feel aspect is almost missing from the shopping experience. However, there are technologies and solutions that the retailers can implement to help reduce this gap.

2. Indian Customer Love to show off their considered goods

Indian customer purchase will not complete if they unable to do a show-off. One of our neighbors in India invited us for dinner because they wanted to show us the brand new Furniture that they just purchased. One of the traits of Indian culturekaboodle.png is that people love to show off what they purchase. Whether it is that expensive piece of jewelry or that new car or the latest home theater system, a purchase cycle is not complete until the friends and neighbors have seen and appreciated the product. An online retailer can provide a channel for its customers to show off their purchases to the virtual community and get their instant feedback. In addition, these online lists can also help other customers make their own purchase decision. Kaboodle.com does a good job of letting communities create the list of products and share with others.

3. Big Brother is watching

As my neighbor was demonstrating every excruciating feature of that LCD TV during the dinner, he inquired about my job. When I told him that there is a huge opportunity for eCommerce in

India, he said with utmost confidence that eCommerce wasn't going to fly in India and that I should seriously consider moving to a more "stable" job. After considering whether to take offence to what he just said or to find out more, I politely asked him why he thought that eCommerce wasn't going to fly. He explained that most people wouldn't consider buying online because of concerns that it might leave an evidence of purchase and the tax department will come after them to disclose the source of their income. He did have a point - a large number of customers prefer to pay via cash for this very reason. I actually see this as a huge opportunity - online retailers can target this group of customers by offering completely anonymous checkout process and by advertising forms of payment such as Cash on delivery, Demand Draft etc. so that the online purchase process can be as anonymous and as close to a physical store purchase as possible. In addition partnerships with local dealership can be developed to offer "buy online, pickup in store" capabilities which can help in bridging the gap between online and B&M channels.

4. EMI means more than Electromagnetic Interference

Traditionally, Indian customers have been fiscally conservative and they have stayed away from financing and loan options. However, the boom in Indian economy and the easy availability of financing options has made purchasing a lot easier for the middle class segment. EMI or Equated Monthly Installments has been a welcome addition to the Indian vocabulary. Online retailers can significantly improve the conversion for big ticket items by offering creative financing deals so that more and more customers can afford the products.

5. Bargain, where?

Indian customers love to find and shop for bargains. Though some customer find Cheapest online shopping sites in india However, strategies like Hi-Lo pricing are very rare to find in the Indian retail industry and the product prices remain fairly static for a long time. Retailers can make a significant impact by promoting few "image" items at a significantly low price point and then by using Hi-Lo pricing to offer a large number of items at promotional/discounted prices that change on a day to day basis.

By customizing the offerings to the Indian context, online retailers can significantly improve the adoption of eCommerce in India. As for me, an unofficial benchmark indicating strong adoption of eCommerce will be when my neighbor invites me for a dinner to show the new home theater system that he purchased online!