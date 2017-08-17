Anabolic Steroid alternative

In an era where athletes and celebrities bath by the golden results of steroids, it may sound incredible that anabolic steroids alternative is known to give same outcomes. Legal alternative to anabolic steroid

The obvious and added advantage of using anabolic steroid alternatives is that it is the legal alternative to anabolic steroid. So, you don't have to worry about being caught at the wrong side of law. Also, these are easily accessible.

Anabolic Steroids Alternative: What are the Other Options?

An anabolic steroids alternative is preferred over steroids. This is mainly because it does not cause side effects, mostly due to its anabolic and androgenic properties. Here are some of the other alternatives:

* Protein supplements: These are the dietary supplements which have the least side effects. Protein synthesis leads to increase in muscle size. Intake of protein supplements is the main factor that promotes this process.

* Zinc Supplements: These are essential for muscle growth as it plays a major role in protein synthesis. Naturally, zinc occurs in beans, nuts, oysters, milk products and in different types of seafood. Zinc supplements are available in the form of tablets. These are known to greatly boost the testosterone levels in the body.

* DHEA pre-cursor hormone supplements: Being a pre-cursor hormone, these lead to the production of various other hormones. DHEA occurs naturally in the body, but its production decreases just as one starts aging.

* Mono-saturated fats: These help to boost the testosterone levels in men. Mono-saturated fats tend to fall in the category of fats, which are beneficial to the body. These also occur in various seeds and nuts. You can find them present to a great extent in vegetable oils.

* Androstenedione was the first legal steroid to be ever used by athletes. Biologically, it is a pro-hormone. This prohormone causes anabolic effects through an enzyme reaction that takes place in the liver. The use of such an anabolic steroid alternative leads to muscle growth and performance enhancement. Anabolic Steroids Alternative: Are They Really Safe?

While anabolic steroids alternative seems safe, many questions surround the effectiveness of anabolic steroids. After all, something with the capability to add 20lbs of muscle outside a person's natural genetic capability cannot do so without incurring some side effects.